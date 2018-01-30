The Syrian Army units found the bodies of a number of soldiers in three mass graves in their mop-up operation in the newly-freed Abu al-Dhohour airbase in Southeastern Idlib, field sources reported on Tuesday.The sources said that the army's engineering units continued their cleansing operation near Abu al-Dhohour airbase in cooperation with the country's Red Crescent in and outside the airbase(Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at or the Levant Liberation Board) and buried in three mass graves.The Al-Nusra and other terrorist groups captured Abu al-Dhohour airbase in July 2015.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported last week that the army troops pushed terrorists back from 322 villages, towns and regions in a large region stretching among the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo in nearly a month of operation, killing almost 300 terrorists.The SOHR reported that the army has freed 322 villages, towns and regions in 29 days of large-scale operation against terrorists in Southern Aleppo, Northeastern Hama and Southeastern Idlib.It added that 297 terrorists, including 103 non-Syrians, from Al-Nusra Front, the Islamic al-Turkistani Party and other groups have been killed in the army operation in the three provinces.