© Red Climática Mundial/David Alvarado

Stunning polar stratospheric clouds were captured by David Alvarado over Lamas, in the region of San Martín, Peru on January 18, 2018. Polar stratospheric clouds , also known as nacreous clouds (or mother of pearl, due to its iridescence), are clouds in the winter polar stratosphere at altitudes of 15,000-25,000 meters (49,000-82,000 ft).because the air in the upper stratosphere needs to be at least -78C.These images were posted on Red Climática Mundial (Global Climate Network).This 'rare' phenomena is becoming increasingly common:Though beautiful, these clouds are likely an indication of a cooling atmosphere, due to dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity.For some other indicators see these related articles: