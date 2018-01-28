Polar stratospheric clouds, also known as nacreous clouds (or mother of pearl, due to its iridescence), are clouds in the winter polar stratosphere at altitudes of 15,000-25,000 meters (49,000-82,000 ft). Usually the clouds only form over the poles during winter because the air in the upper stratosphere needs to be at least -78C.
These images were posted on Red Climática Mundial (Global Climate Network).
- Polar vortex brings rare nacreous clouds to Britain
- Nacreous cloud seen over Leicester, UK
- Nacreous clouds spotted in sky over Ireland
- Colorful polar stratospheric clouds return to Swedish skies
