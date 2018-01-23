This news didn't' see the light of mainstream media, but it is a top priority for understanding the latest events in Iran, as a huge network of bribery and terrorism that is protected by American, European and Saudi officials aiming to topple the Iranian regime, is being revealed.
The Marxist-Islamic terrorist organization Mujahadin-e Khalq (MEK or MKO), also known as the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, is responsible for a series of assassinations and bombing attacks in Iran with thousands of victims since the 70's, including the bombing of Khomeini's party offices in 1981 that killed a total of 72 people. The list of victims prior to the Islamic Revolution in 1979 includes American citizens and officials, and after 1979 the organization committed to the downfall of the Iranian regime.
MEK members remained in the Ashraf and Liberty camps in Iraq, but in 2011-2013 they were withdrawn after an agreement and at least 3.000 MEP members-fighters resettled in Albania.
In February 2017 it was reported that a number of US politicians and officials from both parties had accepted money from MEK to support it by calling for a "regime change" and "democracy" in Iran. Among them, Elaine Chao, Trump's Transportation Secretary, who received $ 50.000 for a speech in Paris at the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the organization. Chao received another $ 17.500 for another speech at the Iranian-American Cultural Association of Missouri, which is affiliated with MEK.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was one of the politicians who admitted that they had been paid by MEK but the amount of money he received is not known. In front of a number of MEP supporters in Paris in 2015, Giuliani said: "The ayatollah must go! Gone! Out! No more!...I will not support anyone for president of the United States who isn't clear on that slogan behind me. What does it say? It says regime change!"
This is, of course, only the tip of the iceberg.
Prior to that an enormous campaign of millions of dollars had taken place so that MEK could be delisted from the US terrorist list, on which it had been since 1997 along with groups such as Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah. MEK was finally removed from the US terrorist list in 2012, while it was taken off the European Union terrorist list in 2009.
result of pressure from high-ranking officials, including General Anthony Zinni, former commander of CENTCOM, General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, James Woolsey, Porter Goss and Michael Hayden, former CIA directors, and Louis Freeh, former FBI director.
In a 2012 article, The Guardian reports that "Several prominent former officials have acknowledged being paid significant amounts of money to speak about the MEK... The former Pennsylvania governor, Ed Rendell, has accepted more than $150.000 in speaking fees at events in support of unbanning the MEK."
On April 14th, 2017, a familiar figure of US foreign policy met in Tirana, the capital of Albania, with the so-called "elected president" of the MEK, Maryam Rajavi.
It was none other than Senator John McCain, the man behind the ''Arab Spring'', whose photo with ISIS members or 'rebels' in Syria had raised many eyebrows when it was released.
McCain praised the MEK at this meeting and of course called for a "regime change", saying: ''You have stood up, fought, and sacrificed for freedom, for the right to live free, for the right to determine your future, for the right that is God given. I thank you for being an example... Someday Iran will be free and someday we will gather in freedom square in Tehran."
A little later, on July 1, two more US officials, Newt Gingrich and John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN, attended and spoke at a MEK event in Paris which also involved European officials as well as Turki al-Faisal, the former Saudi Intelligence chief. From last year Saudi Arabia has increasingly shown its support for MEK and the state TV channels in the Kingdom presented MEK's events and comments.
"I want to topple the regime too", said Prince Turki al-Faisal at one Paris event.
On August 12th, 2017, another delegation of US Senators met with Maryam Rajavi in Tirana.
We recall that between April and July 2017 a double terrorist attack on June 7 rocked Tehran leaving behind 17 dead. Further back in January 2017, the Iranian security forces arrested a MEK member in the Isfahan region. By coincidence, some of the most violent demonstrations in recent days took place in Isfahan. In the first days of January 2018 Iran's security forces busted another MEK terrorist cell but of course, these news never came out to the mainstream media, which, no surprisingly, were covering Iran's protests showing pictures of MEK demonstrations out of Iran.
At the same time it was announced that a European citizen was arrested in the riots in Iran, who, according to Hamidreza Abobalashani, head of the judiciary of the province of Borusson, ''was trained by European intelligence services and was leading the rioters''. The nationality of the European citizen was not known, but it wouldn't have been strange to learn he lived in Albania or France. Or even Brussels.
Ray McGovern, a former CIA agent, said about MEK:
"Why the U.S. cooperates with organizations like the Mujahedin, I think, is because that they are local, and because they are ready to work for us. Previously, we considered them a terrorist organization. And they exactly are. But they are now our terrorists and we now don't hesitate to send them into Iran....for the usual secret service activities: attacking sensors, in order to supervise the Iranian nuclear program, mark targets for air attacks, and perhaps establishing secret camps to control the military locations in Iran. And also a little sabotage."Karen Kwiatkowski from the Department of Defense also said:
"MEK is ready to do things that we'd be ashamed of, and over which we try to keep silent, but for such tasks we'll use them."Prior to the drop of MEK from the terrorist list, the State Department had described it as a "cult-like" organization. Elizabeth Rubin of the New York Times had visited the Ashraf Camp in Iraq in 2003 and wrote in her article:
''a fictional world of female worker bees...staring ahead as if they were working at a factory in Maoist China....Friendships and all emotional relationships are forbidden. From the time they are toddlers, boys and girls are not allowed to speak to each other. Each day at Camp Ashraf you had to report your dreams and thoughts....After my visit, I met and spoke to men and women who had escaped from the group's clutches. Many had to be reprogrammed. They recounted how people were locked up if they disagreed with the leadership or tried to escape; some were even killed.''The MEK also forces its members to divorce their spouses and separates parents from their children, while it dictates how much its members sleep, giving them busy-work tasks and controlling what outside news they consume, according to RAND and Ervand Abrahamian, a professor at the City University of New York who wrote a book on the MEK.
In spite of all this, and despite the fact that it has murdered American citizens, American politicians and the CIA have no problem supporting MEK and having it rebranded again as "resistance" at the same time that their pockets are filled. And of course the MEK itself has no problem "forgetting" its "anti-American" stance.
''Incidentally'', again, on December 16th 2017, only two weeks before the riots broke out in Iran, MEK had organized a conference in Paris entitled "Mullahs' Regime in Crises", where president Maryam Rajavi called on western governments to recognize MEK as the only alternative democratic solution to the current Iranian regime.
We could say that Iran has its own "Gulen-like Network", since in that case too something similar happens with its "operators" being the same agencies.
It seems that Gladio B is in progress.