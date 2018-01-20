© AP Photo/ Renato Etac



The South China Sea area is a disputed region claimed by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam, as it is believed that it has vast energy resources. Chinese authorities claim 90 percent of the area and have repeatedly said that all the country's activities in the region are China's sovereign right. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that "The actions of the US military vessel undermine the sovereignty and security interests of China and carrying out planned actions in the area," the statement reads. However, the ministry has reiterated its respect for the freedom of navigation and flights in the South China Sea region for all countries in accordance with international law, but said that it "resolutely opposes the actions of any of the states committed under the pretext of freedom of navigation and flights that may damage sovereignty and the interests of China's security." China has repeatedly voiced protest over US FONOP operations in the South China Sea.