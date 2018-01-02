© Reuters

Russia has doubled its crude oil export capacity to China as a result of a new pipeline, cementing its position as the number one supplier of crude to its eastern neighbor.China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported., a major Chinese-led development project across Asia.Originating in Skovorodino, Russia, the pipeline stretches to Mohe, the northernmost province of China, before passing through the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region all the way to Daqing in the northeastern Heilongjiang province.China is currently considered the number one importer of raw petroleum in the world.Construction on the second line began in August 2016. The first pipeline from Mohe to Daqing began operating on January 1, 2011. Some 110 million tons of oil have passed through the first line so far. Another section of the pipeline snakes around China to Russia's Far East, serving the specialized oil seaport of Kozmino.