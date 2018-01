© Reuters



Benjamin Netanyahu was responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who had earlier suggested that Israel was involved in the recent unrest. In the 90-second-long video Netanyahu praised the protesters who have rallied since Thursday, saying that they "seek freedom and justice."He then dismissed the accusation that Israel was involved into stirring Iranian protests, calling this "false" and "laughable."On Monday, Rouhani was quoted by state media as apparently blaming the US and Israel for provoking demonstrations in the country. "Our success in the political arena against the United States and the Zionist regime was unbearable to [Iran's enemies]. Iran's success in the region was unbearable to them. Don't you expect that they would seek revenge? Don't you think they would provoke some people?" Rouhani was quoted as saying."In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said in a statement.