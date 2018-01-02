Ice chunks and rafts of various size have piled up by the force of wind and formed a long ice wall that extends dozens of kilometers on the verge of Xingkai Lake, border lake between China and Russia, in Mishan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Stretching along the eastern side of the lake, the ice wall attracted visitors and shutterbugs to witness this unusual scene."The mighty Nature created such a beautiful scene on the Xingkai Lake in winter. These ice chunks are of different shapes. It looks like an icy Great Wall. It also feels like immortals descending to the earthly world to enjoy the beautiful view," said Li Lei, a shutterbug.It is not common to see such scenery as the ice wall on the Xingkai Lake, according to Xu Zhong, head of the meteorological station of the Xingkai Lake. It requires lasting low temperatures, strong wind and water flow under the lake surface.