© CNN Türk



, local media reported on Thursday.Mustafa Timur Ozkan was brought to the Ankara Prosecutor's Office, which accused him of involvement in the preparation of a premeditated murder, after which a court in Ankara decided to arrest him, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.On December 19, 2016, Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer named Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler" in Ankara. Three others were injured in the shooting, and the gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.