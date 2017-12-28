© Operation Inherent Resolve



© Reuters / Zohra Bensemra



The US-led authority coordinating military efforts against ISIS has published the latest casualty figures for its airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, insisting the terrorist group "remains a regional and global threat."Over the past month, the Coalition has assessed 101 reports of potential casualties, judging only nine to be credible.Most reports, compiled predominantly by the activist group Airwars, were rejected due to "insufficient evidence" or because they did not match the time and geographical frames of strikes conducted by coalition bombers.Both cities have since been recaptured from IS (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), and "increased security resulted in historic low Coalition strike numbers in November and December." But the US-led coalition sounded a note of caution."Despite a string of successes by Iraqi Security Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces, much work remains to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh," says the statement.Since Operation Inherent Resolve - involving mostly European and Arab Muslim states - began in August 2014, the coalition conducted a total of 28,562 strikes, consisting of 57,336 separate engagements.An Associated Press investigation earlier this month, relying on data from local morgues and NGOs, concluded that the coalition has underestimated the real casualty numbers during the assault on Mosul by a factor of ten.