Christmas Down Time
Christmas is perhaps the only remaining time of the year when it is still fully expected that people take an extended break from their daily routine and do something relaxing.
Such 'down time' is particularly advisable to those of us who spend our days (and sometimes nights!) trying to bring some sanity and sense to the madness and chaos that seems to have engulfed our world.
So over the next few days we'll be taking our own advice and, if not shutting down our computers, at least spending more time with family and friends and being thankful for what we have.
As a result Sott.net will be running a limited service over the next few days, unless a major event intrudes (fingers crossed!)
All of us here wish every single one of you a very Merry Christmas, and most of all, a loving time with your families and friends.
Puppet Masters
Afghan Professor of Law explains why Hague can't try Pentagon, CIA for war crimes
Sputnik
Sun, 24 Dec 2017 20:17 UTC
Legal observers believe the key factor stalling the Hague's investigation stems from the George W. Bush administration's 2002 withdrawal from the ICC's Rome Statute, under which suspected war criminals can be tried.
However, speaking to Sputnik Dari, Mohammad Farhad Azimi, professor of law at Balkh University in Mazar-e Sharif, explained that another, more important factor, is to blame for justice not being served.
According to the professor, the security treaty between Afghanistan and the United States, signed by President Ashraf Ghani in 2014, is the key single factor preventing legal action from moving forward, in spite of ample evidence of crimes. The clauses of this treaty explicitly state that the Afghan government does not have authority to deal with crimes committed by US forces on Afghan territory, Azimi explained.
Furthermore, he noted, many of the bilateral security treaties the US has with other countries, including some European nations, Japan and Korea, have similar stipulations.
"Under US law, other countries have no right to investigate crimes against American soldiers and military personnel," under the pretext that "only US courts can ensure a fair investigation of crimes committed by members of the US armed forces," Azimi said. "Accordingly, crimes committed by members of the US military can only be considered in US criminal courts."
At the same time, the professor lamented, the number of investigations and trials for war crimes in US courts is negligible. According to Azimi, even successfully tried cases often result in verdicts which do not correspond to the scale of crimes committed.
For his part, Qazi Mohammad Nazir Hanafi, a member of the Legislative Commission of Afghanistan's lower house of parliament, stressed that the 2014 security agreement was signed in spite of opposition by the Afghan people. The lawmaker told Sputnik that the suspected crimes of US military personnel in Afghanistan often do not even make it to court in the US. "We condemn the US refusal to have its war crimes investigated by the Hague. We call on the ICC to bring the perpetrators to justice so such crimes will not be repeated," he said.
Quote of the Day
Comfort, the prevailing word for Progress, in its many different aspects and to varying degrees, forms a sufficient aim for the majority of civilized men of our era. Under these conditions of our times, man is only open to divine values in carefully measured doses, kept within limits so that they do not trouble his bourgeois conscience or threaten the material well-being he has acquired.
