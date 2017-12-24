Fact versus Fake

"Henry Kissinger has made a come-back and may well be this president's mentor on international affairs"Those who believe that Donald Trump is witless, a "moron" to quote Rex Tillerson, were proven wrong on December 18 when the President released his National Security Strategy (NSS). Those who believe that the Deep State operates entirely on its own, without taking any cues from incoming presidents were also proven wrong.Going through this 68 page document issued in keeping with tradition by each administration at regular intervals, I find very important changes in language from where official America has been operating these past 25 years suggesting that, after all,as seemed to be the case during the electoral campaign and into the first months following his inauguration,In saying that, I am speaking not about the Henry Kissinger who was the implementer of Nixon's détente with Russia or of Nixon's great rapprochement with China that led to an informal partnership in managing world affairs of mutual interest. Nor am I speaking about Kissinger Unbound: the strident exponent of Realism and critic of Idealism who authored the master work Diplomacy in 1994, when there was still no road map to post-Cold War American foreign policy and he hoped pragmatism would finally prevail over ideology, when he hoped that he would return to a position of influence from the decades in the wilderness that began with the Reagan presidency and Neocon ascendancy.We are told the following at the very first page of the Introduction:Kissinger's concepts as leading exponent of the Realist School of International Relations permeate the document. We find here mention of "balance of powers," a key Realist School term. In the NSS, it is used in matter-of-fact manner, whereas the notion had in the first Obama administration been condemned by Joe Biden, by Hillary Clinton as "passé," as so very 19century, an antiquarian object that is inadmissible in our modern age.In the NSS, there is the notion that states have always been in competitive relationships, are so today and will be so far into the future: the challenge is to be position oneself to win in the competition.By the same token, the given text is devoid of all the Cold War vintage legalistic argumentation against Russia or China that Kissinger found so galling and denounced in his memoirs. The Dulles brothers' thinking was still going strong under Bush and Obama. But lawyer statesmen are well and truly buried in Trump's NSS.What we see here is prioritization and true strategic vision as opposed to ideological cant and ad hoc responses to global developments, or, as one might have expected from Trump, given his reputation for a disorganized mind, some grab-bag of issues to be pursued, starting with the hot ones in his tweets, Iran and North Korea. No, the stress in the NSS is on competition with two great powers, China and Russia, both described as revisionist, meaning that they want to re-claim their positions of influence at the world's board of governors at the expense of the sole surviving superpower, the United States.Putin replied with amused irony: which region? But the point was lost on Washington.The former has been the repeated message of Trump in his attacks on CNN, the BBC and other mainstream media. The latter has been the push-back from the media and political opposition to Trump. By way of example, to this day a regular feature item in The Washington Post is a fact check on whatever Trump says, or Pinocchio index.The refreshing thing about the NSS is that it is fact oriented. This is in keeping with the tenets of the Realist School of International Relations."Russia is investing in new military capabilities, including nuclear systems that remain the most significant existential threat to the United States..."This is part of a shared authorship issue which I will mention in a moment."It is building the most capable and well-funded military in the world, after our own. Its nuclear arsenal is growing and diversifying."The competitive pressure from both China and Russia taken together present a formidable challenge, which is described in almost but not quite value neutral terms:"...after being dismissed as a phenomenon of an earlier century, great power competition returned. China and Russia began to reassert their influence regionally and globally. Today, they are fielding military capabilities designed to deny America access in times of crisis and to contest our ability to operate freely in critical commercial zones during peacetime.I would qualify that generalization as correct, and I commend its neutral tone.Note, too, the follow-on criticism of American policy-makers for having a hard time walking and chewing gum at the same time:"China, Russia and other state and non-state actors recognize that the United States often views the world in binary terms, with states being either "at peace" or "at war," when it is actually an arena of continuous competition.""The United States must tailor our approaches to difference regions of the worldthe intensity of competitions, and the promise of available opportunities,Those realities can be appreciated only if the relevant area studies are sustained, which ceased to be the case in the United States years ago,As for any contradictions in the text, we must remember that Trump is surrounded by officials who are carriers of the world view and prejudices of the preceding 25 years. Partly they are the holdovers whom he could not fire lest the bureaucracy be totally depopulated. Partly they are his own appointees as he sought to fill posts the easy way, without confronting the Senate on each and every appointee.We know that one officer in his National Security Council was responsible for the NSS text, and not all that she wrote was red-penciled.So there are unavoidable wrinkles.The following pearl says in eloquent, Kissingerian terms what Donald Trump has been saying in his more tongue-tied way ever since he entered the presidential race:"We are...realistic and understand that the American way of life cannot be imposed upon others, nor is it the inevitable culmination of progress."The Neoconservative-Liberal Interventionistfor the past 25 years is stripped away.The metrics of democracy promotion have been removed.This is not a small matter. To be sure, over the past 25 years the Neoconservative-Liberal Interventionist claptrap has been wrapped around a core of Realism that promoted not only U.S. ideological preferences but also U.S. hard power and economic interests.They were seen as the "End of History," the ultimate berth of the ship of humankind. This justified the demotion of diplomacy to a weak supportive role for military policy.However, when the driving force of foreign policy is precisely national interest, then diplomacy has a chance to thrive. By definition, national interest is subject to compromise based on unsentimental calculation of power equations.Analysis of the NSS requires that we pay attention not only to concepts but to vocabulary.These terms are emotive, not descriptive and are not far removed from the "axis of evil" thinking brought into public space by Ronald Reagan and picked up and propagated by George W. Bush.The term stands in contradiction with the Realist School's indifference to the nature of regimes and sensitivity only to raw power.Trump could not dispense with staff whom law and custom oblige him to retain but he could overrule them, resulting in the contradictions that appear in many places in this document.As I have indicated in the foregoing, the thinking underpinning policy has changed dramaticallycompared to the thinking highlighted by the presidential administrations of the past 20 years or so. However, when we look at the recommendations for implementation, at the priorities,For example, with regard to sanctions directed against Russia and the U.S. attempts to isolate and penalize the country especially since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, it is clear from this new doctrine that the sanctions may remain in place in perpetuity.This matter-of-fact declaration violates directly the entire logic of the WTO and free trade. But the notion of preventing the formation of local hegemons, whether Russia in its "near abroad" or China in Southeast Asia, has always been a principle of U.S. policy, though rarely in the past 25 years has it been stated so baldly.The change in justification from violator of human rights or of the territorial integrity of sovereign states to "acting against US interests" is of very great importance.In the case of the European Union and Russia, national interests speak to the opposite policy - namely for full normalization of relations with Russia.going back to the second term of Bill Clinton will continue unabated.and to bring in gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and other non-Russian sources via pipelines that do not cross Russian territory,"As a growing supplier of energy resources, technologies and services around the world, the United States will help our allies and partners become more resilient against those that use energy to coerce" - sums up this policy neatly.Without any question, expanding and upgrading U.S. military forces is seen by the authors of the NSS as one of the key tasks to ensure American security, alongside growing the domestic economy so as to support this burden.And even the platitudes set down here have potential value if they will be implemented with any consistency:Indeed, at a time when lines of communication with Russia built over decades have been severed unilaterally as "punishment" for its alleged transgressions,Given the contradictory elements in this National Security Strategy, given the obvious contradictions between the many high-minded declarations of principle it contains and the actual words and deeds of the sitting President over the past year, it should come as no surprise that observers within and outside the United States have interpreted the document variously. I will comment on just three of them here.The Wall Street Journal was cautiously sympathetic to the key role given to economic and trade policies in the new national security strategy.It attributes oversight of the project to Trump's national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and one of his deputies, Nadia Schadlow, whose writings are reflective of the Washington Consensus thinking of the Department of Defense and private research institutions in which she served before joining the NSC. Who may have actually written the NSS text is a matter about which they do not speculate.The anti-Trump liberal journal of commentary The Atlantic takes a less generous direction in "Trump's National Security Strategy is Decidely Non-Trumpian." They conclude that the plan "highlights the wide gulf between what the president says and what he does."They insist on Trump's violation of the principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights, cited in the NSS, by his travel ban and "targeting of Muslim-majority countries."The Washington Post calls attention to the hard line on China which, they say, is mentioned 23 times in the doctrine.This Russian appraisal chooses to overlook the change from Idealism to Realism that the NSS reflects, which is most peculiar since Russia builds its foreign policy primarily on the principles of the Realist School. For this reason, I would characterize the Kremlin's reaction as mere posturing that will change quickly as opportunities to enter into talks with Washington materialize.Surely some readers of this essay will express dismay that I put a positive value on Kissinger's having influenced Trump's security doctrine.His role in conducting the Vietnam War, and in particular events like the ferocious Christmas bombing of Hanoi in 1972 and the spread of the war into Laos and Cambodia still earlier are not forgotten or forgiven by his detractors to this day.