Authorities have confirmed that six people have died after being washed away by flood waters along Mchesi Stream ub the capital Lilongwe following rains of terror on Saturday afternoon.About five church buildings among them Area 22 Assemblies of God, Deeper Life Church in Kawale, African Church and Destiny Church have been affected.Schools have also been damaged.Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima visisted the disaster area on Sunday and called for transparency and accountability in identifying and registering affected households in Kaliyeka whereChilima said those entrusted in registeringand assessing the affected households should discharge their duties with impartiality at all cost."We have observed that in times of such disasters some people take advantage to abuse their positions and victimize and mistreat affected and innocent individuals for their personal gains." the Vice president pointed out.He warned that those people once are found they would be arrested and government would not tolerate such malpractice to be encouraged when distributing emergency relief.Chilima said affected household need to receivewhat government has set to provide to them and not some take advantage to give them unrequired amounts of relief items." If the affected household are to receive 50 kg of maize no one should give them 30 kg and the remaining Kgs keep for themselves in order to sale it" he noted.The Vice President who is also responsible for Department of Disaster management Affairs, (DODMA) spelt the need to encourage residentsto be sanitized on the dangers environment degradation.He said some of the flooding which is being experienced in Lilongwe is as a result of environment degradation and encroachment of the river banks by residences."As you can see the water was over flooded due to heavy downpour but the river had to space to breathe as a results it finds its way through the houses which constructed were close to the river banks and there no way one could escape from such calamities," Chilima observed.He pointed out that issues of environmental degradation would be hinted in Nsanje on Wednesday when we would be launching 2017/18 National Disaster Respond Plan for the country.Government has pledged to made of the provision for the six people that have being killed a result of flooding which include four males and two females and affected areas include Kawale, Mchesi, Chipasula, Kaliyeka, Areas 22 and 24.and the assessment is still being carried out expressing fears that the number might increase.