Strache listed the lifting of the sanctions the EU imposed against Russia among other goals his party would like to achieve as part of the newly formed Austrian government, adding that it would defend its position at the EU level as well. "Yes, we would like these sanctions to be lifted," he said, speaking to journalists at a joint press conference with the future Chancellor, leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), Sebastian Kurz.Strache said he would seek allies among other European political forces to secure a majority support for lifting the sanctions.Kurz, on the other hand, said that even with the FPO in government, Austria's policy on the anti-Russian sanctions would not change.The FPO, which returned to government after more than a decade's absence, is known for its hardline anti-immigrant stance that helped it to gain public support amid a massive inflow of refugees fleeing war and persecution to the Alpine nation in the recent years.However, the FPO and its leader also repeatedly expressed their discontent with the EU sanctions policy towards Russia and called for the lifting of sanctions."It is not Russia that has been an aggressor over the recent decades," he said at that time, as cited by Die Presse. It was not Russia that expanded its "sphere of influence" to the EU borders, he added, implying that it was NATO that crept closer the Russian borders.Strache as well as other FPO members repeatedly visited Moscow in recent years. In December 2016, the FPO signed a memorandum of understanding with the ruling Russian party, United Russia.