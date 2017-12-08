Micronesia Earthquake
© USGS
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck east-northeast of Yap in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said, but there was no tsunami threat.

The quake, initially measured with a magnitude of 6.8 by the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center but later scaled down, was at depth of 46 km (28 miles), the Hawaii-based PTWC said.