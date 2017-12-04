© Airbus/McKenzie Intelligence Services



Israeli jets reportedly fired from over Lebanese airspace

the BBC notes in the article is "impossible to independently verify."

Last month the BBC revealed a claim that Iran was building a permanent military base near the town. A series of satellite images showed construction at the location of the alleged base, which was made known to the BBC by a western intelligence source.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously warned that Israel would not allow Iran to establish any military presence in Syria.

© Image source: BBC



The alleged Israeli attack came three weeks after the BBC reported that Iran was building a permanent military base in Syria just south of Damascus. The British broadcaster commissioned a series of satellite pictures that showed widespread construction at the site.

The attack raises several questions. Why wait so long to strike the Iranian base? What did "western intelligence sources" hope to accomplish by publishing information on the Iranian base? Why were the Iranians at the site given time to leave by their base becoming so public? The month's activity appear to be part of a complex game being waged by Iran to entrench itself in Syria and Israel's attempts to warn the Iranians off. Whatever was taking place at El-Kiswah had plenty of time to be wrapped up and moved if the Iranians were concerned about it being struck. If the reports about Israel's threats to target sites between 40-60km from the Golan are accurate then it would indicate that the warnings have been manifested.

evidence or no evidence

there are no Iranian military forces in Syria

And The Free Thought Project reported in November: Media Silent as Israel Attacks Iranian Military Base, Provoking War Just Like They Said They Would



leaked diplomatic cables have shown that Israel is working closely with Saudi Arabia to provoke war with Iran. According to the Israeli reporter who obtained and published the documents: I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for Saudis/Harir and against Hezbollah. The cable sent from the MFA in Jerusalem [Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs] to all Israeli embassies toes the Saudi line regarding the Hariri resignation.

toes the Saudi line regarding the Hariri resignation. The Israeli diplomats were instructed to demarch their host governments over the domestic political situation in Lebanon-a very rare move.

The cable said: "You need to stress that the Hariri resignation shows how dangerous Iran and Hezbollah are for Lebanon's security."

"Hariri's resignation proves wrong the argument that Hezbollah participation in the government stabilizes Lebanon," the cable added.

the cable added. The cable instructed Israeli diplomats to support Saudi Arabia over its war with the Houthis in Yemen. The cable also stressed: "The missile launch by the Houthis towards Riyadh calls for applying more pressure on Iran & Hezbollah."