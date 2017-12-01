"...the more fast food you consume, the greater the risk of depression."

less active,

single,

smokers,

working over 45 hours per week.

"Even eating small quantities is linked to a significantly higher chance of developing depression."

"...although more studies are necessary, the intake of this type of food should be controlled because of its implications on both health (obesity, cardiovascular diseases) and mental well-being."

People who eat fast food - when compared to those that eat none - have a 51% higher depression risk, the scientists found.There is also a so-called 'dose-response effect' for fast food.Dr Almudena Sánchez-Villegas, the lead author of the study, explained:Fairy cakes, doughnuts and croissants also showed a strong link to depression, said Dr Sánchez-Villegas:The study involved 8,964 people who were followed for an average of 6 months. Of these, 493 started taking antidepressants during the study or were diagnosed with depression.Dr Sánchez-Villegas said:Certain nutrients are thought to have a preventative effect on depression. These include B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and olive oil.The Mediterranean diet has also been repeatedly linked to lower levels of depression. It is more difficult to get these vital nutrients from fast food.