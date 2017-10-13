© AFP 2017/ ALBARAKA NEWS



Attack on Syrian Troops Near al-Tanf

Syrian Army's Offensive in Deir ez-Zor Province

More than 1,000 terrorists have entered the territory of Syria from the two provinces of Iraq where the US-led coalition is carrying out its anti-Daesh operation, the Russian General Staff has said.They took part in a massive offensive with a goal of advancing deep into the Syrian territory as part of a group of 3,000 militants.Rudskoy said at a briefing.Rudskoy also said that some 450 terrorists have carried out an attack on the Syrian armed forces from the area near al Tanf that is controlled by the US forces.The small groups of terrorists managed to block parts of the road connecting al Sukhna and Deir ez-Zor, he added, stressing that the areas were liberated by Syrian troops.Commenting on the Syrian troops' operation in the Deir ez-Zor province, Rudskoy said they have fully liberated the right bank of the Euphrates river to the north-west and west of the city of Deir ez-Zor.Assault units under General Hasan Sukhel with the support of Russian air forces have completely liberated the right bank of the Euphrates to the north-west and west of the city, establishing control over an area of 4,600 square kilometers [1,776 square miles]," Rudskoy said.Rudskoy also said that Russian air support was crucial to the success of Syrian troops. He said that during the past week the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out 383 sorties near Deir ez-Zor and hit 993 targets of Daesh terrorists.he added.The Russian official added that Russia had carried out three large-scale attacks with the use of cruise missiles against Daesh facilities that resulted in the destruction of 37 facilities of terrorists, such as arms depots and communication centers.Russian sappers have so far demined a total of 299 hectares around Deir ez-Zor, 838 buildings and 87 kilometers (54 miles) of roads, clearing some 24,000 mines and improvised explosive devices.