Elected British officials appear on RT as they can't get their voices heard on the existing mainstream media. Britain's The Times runs against open and free debate, denying the democratic process of airing their opinions, says Professor Piers Robinson.RT discussed this with Professor Piers Robinson, the chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at the University of SheffieldWhat you think about the claims made in the newspaper about MP's helping Putin by coming on to RT?I think you got to understand the political context here..That seems to be pretty obvious, that has been going on for some time and needs to be seen in those terms as a smear/propaganda campaign. It has ultimately really been driven... by a sort of highly politicized drives trying to marginalize MPs associated with Corbyn.Jeremy Corbyn has appeared on RT several times. Could we see Corbyn being branded as a glove puppet of President Putin in the future?...Absolutely, that is a kind of political strategy and that's the one you see in the US as well in relation to Trump. This is a way of basically smearing or firing up a flag against particular politicians and undermining them by associating them with Russia. It has sort of traces of McCarthyism about the way it is being conducted: listing MPs.For The Times in London to be publishing these kinds of stories - this is really running against democracy, running against open and free debate.Why do you think British lawmakers come on RT?People who studied political communication and mainstream media have known, have said, have studies to demonstrate for years that the mainstream media is far too closely located to political power and so on. And one function of that is that people saying things that are a little bit just too critical or are raising problematic issues which challenge power tend to have a hard time getting onto the existing mainstream media. So, whenever [they] have a hard time doing that they are going to media outlets which will get them a voice. And again, to emphasize the point, these are people who are not Kremlin agents, these are elected British officials. Unless The Times goes ahead and suggests that these people in some way are Russian spies on the payroll of the Russians.