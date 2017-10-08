© The Stuff of Life

The years since the Sept. 11 attacks have seen myriad lawsuits brought to expose the horror of the CIA's Bush-era torture program and obtain compensation and accountability for its victims, only to be dismissed as courts invariably bowed to claims of state secrets served up by both the Bush and Obama Justice Departments.Against that backdrop,For starters, the case did not end with dismissal. The settlement deal marksThe ACLU and the law firm Gibbons PC brought the lawsuit against theThis litany of abuse - blessed by the U.S. government - included waterboarding, beatings, confinement in coffin-like boxes, confinement in painful stress positions, exposure to extreme temperatures and severe sleep deprivation.The plaintiffs wereafter officials determined they posed no threat - Suleiman Abdullah Salim, a Tanzanian, and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud, a Libyan -Rahman, The New York Times recounted, "was found dead, naked from the waist down on a bare concrete floor in the freezing cold at a secret CIA prison... shackled and short-chained to a wall." The CIA conducted a review, butGiven the settlement, we will never know whether Judge Justin L. Quackenbush would have granted a government motion to dismiss the matter - but I doubt it. He rebuffed defendants' repeated attempts to do do, consistently ruling the plaintiffs had valid claims.As part of the settlement, the plaintiffs and defendants issued a joint statement in which Mitchell and Jessen acknowledged their part in developing "a program for the CIA that contemplated the use of specific coercive methods to interrogate certain detainees."It is an unfortunate irony that a case aimed at exposing a government program carried out in secrecy ends with a confidential settlement.Still, congratulations are in order, along with guarded optimism over the suddenly more realistic prospect of new cases that might provide other war-on-terror victims of torture and abuse with a chance for redress., a former member of the New York Times editorial board, is a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice.