There's no difference between women and transgender women, so what's the problem, right?
Seems it's not enough for transgenders to merely push for acceptance and force laws to change so they can use bathrooms that correspond to whatever gender they identify with. Hitting deeper, the new push has been to get people to speak transgenders' preferred pronouns in conversations - or suffer shaming and backlash.

What could possibly be next, you might ask?

Well, one transgender activist insists that straight men who don't desire transgender women simply have an issue they "should try to work through."

In other words - according to Zinnia Jones of Orlando, Florida - straight men should be willing to be romantic with biological men who identify as women. And if not, as Jones gets into soon, they ought to be viewed as holding an odd opinion.

"Nobody has to be with anyone they don't want," Jones seems to hedge in Saturday's Twitter thread, but then adds "AND it's okay to have a baseline social norm of treating trans women as the women they are."

From this point, Jones, a gender researcher, really digs in:

"I also don't believe the blanket claim of 'straight men don't want to be with someone who has a d***!'" Jones adds before getting into stats without citing any stats.

Then things get even more "incredible":

"It's absolutely possible to work through this," Jones adds with the verve of a motivational speaker. "It's a d***? Yes - a woman's. It's part of her body."

Time to get with the program, straight guys.