Holidaymakers in the capital of Palma looked on as the angry crowd chanted "Without limits, there is no future" and "tourists go home".Spokeswoman Margalida Ramis said the holiday island was being saturated by visitors at the expense of the environment, local jobs, housing for residents and general co-existence.She said: "The Balearic Government must be more sensitive to finding alternatives."The "Assembly 23-S" protest was joined by representatives of more than 50 social and environmental organisations and residents of all ages.Marchers called for the islands' government to be "more courageous" though they stressed it was not a political protest directed at the present leaders but "against a model overly dependent on tourism".Concerns have been prompted by the increase of arrivals of visitors in the last tourist seasons, the boom of the holiday rental business and the increase in rental cars, among other aspects.The protesters also claim there has been labour exploitation, particularly among the hotel cleaners and chambermaids, many of whom joined the march.The 23-S organisers say the government "needs a push" to carry out more courageous measures.However, the Balearic government rejects the criticism, saying steps are being taken to control tourism numbers and look after the environment.Environmentalists say they jam the beaches, roads, ports and natural sites and even cruise liners are causing problems because of their numbers.The total expenditure of foreign tourists who visited the Balearic Islands in 2016 was 13,006 million euros, 10.5 per cent more than in 2015, according to the Tourism Expenditure Survey (Egatur).The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca believes the demonstration was an attack on the economy and could damage the image of the islands.Majorca has already seen a number of tourist attacks, including eggs being thrown at holiday coaches, slogans daubed on public buildings and a protest at a marina restaurant when pink flares were set off and confetti thrown at customers.