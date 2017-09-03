Puppet Masters
Democrats attack Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio but forget their pardons of terrorists and traitors
Jennifer Kerns
Washington Examiner
Thu, 31 Aug 2017 14:16 UTC
The outrage comes after Trump allowed the 85-year old Korean War veteran and long-time sheriff to avoid potential prison time due to a case that began with a simple traffic stop of a Mexican citizen in Arizona.
In all of the Democrats' outrage, they fail to remember their leaders have a history of forgiving terrorists and traitors alike.
Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?
President Bill Clinton pardoned not one, but 16 members of the dangerous terrorist organization Fuerzas Armadas de Liberacion Nacional (spanish for "Armed Forces of National Liberation"). Among the FBI's most wanted, the group was responsible for the 1975 bombing of a New York City restaurant where prominent businessmen dined, as well as NYPD police headquarters on New Year's Eve in 1982, and other incidents that terrorized the nation.
Unlike Trump's pardon, Clinton's pardons of the FALN terrorist group members were opposed by the U.S. attorney's office, the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Fraternal Order of Police, just to name a few. Congress also nearly unanimously condemned the matter. (About 20 years later, President Barack Obama would commute the sentence of the group's unrepentant leader, Oscar Lopez Rivera, to be lauded a hero by Democrats.)
It was later reported that an advisor from the White House Working Group for Puerto Rico had advised the Clintons that the pardon would help them win the Latino vote.
Shameless.
Always up to the task of shameless political posturing, Clinton pardoned some of his political donors. Marc Rich was wanted for $47 million in back taxes and 51 counts of tax fraud, in addition to his suspected activity in an Iraqi "oil for food" kickback scheme where the U.S. government suspected he served as the middle man for the illicit sale of 4 million barrels of oil.
In that case, a federal prosecutor by the name of, wait for it, James Comey decided that there was no illegality in the Rich pardon and cleared Clinton of any wrongdoing.
Long before Clinton, President Jimmy Carter pardoned three members of a terrorist gang who shot 30 rounds from the visitor's balcony into the chamber of the House of Representatives in a suspected attempt to mass-murder members of Congress.
More recently, Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence officer who was convicted of leaking classified information that revealed sensitive military and diplomatic positions around the world. Manning was released from military prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
In that case, Obama commuted a whopping 35-year prison sentence, whereas Arpaio faced just up to six months in prison. Today, Manning can be seen Tweet-trolling Trump on issues from transgender rights to illegal immigration.
But Obama didn't stop there.
During his final week in office, Obama also commuted the sentences of more than 1,700 prisoners in two batches of clemency grants; 504 of his pardons were for inmates serving life sentences including armed robbers and drug dealers who had convictions for the distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.
Perhaps a pardon from Trump this early in his term might seem unusual. But at least this Republican's pardon wasn't on behalf of someone who sought to drug, harass, rob, and terrorize the public.
Jennifer Kerns (@JenKernsUSA) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. A GOP communications strategist, she served as spokeswoman for the California Republican Party, recalls in Colorado, and California's Prop. 8. Previously, she served as a writer for the 2016 U.S. presidential debates for FOX News.
