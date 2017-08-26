Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Fungi are one of the key elements of life on Earth while being one of the least understood, at least in terms of the sheer volume of varieties and how they interact with the rest of the systems on the planet. Of an estimated 15 million species on Earth, some 6 million of them may be fungi. We are now just starting to learn about fungal networks and mycelial 'internets,' and mycologists believe that this new understanding could be a key element in our journey to better health and a more sustainable world.When it comes to the health benefits of fungi scientists discovered that mushrooms and mycelium are more closely related to animals than plants - we share a common, unique evolutionary history. Mycologists have been documenting the anticancer and neurogenic properties of fungi in addition to metabolites that have long been used in western medicine to fight infections. There are also bad fungi, mold and fungal outbreaks like candida can wreak havoc on the body. Join us as we discuss the fungus among us.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be yeast infections in dogs.01:30:18