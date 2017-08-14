Atallah Hanna, the Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has visited Damascus today.During his visit, he met with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stressing that President Assad assured himself as an important figure of protecting the Christians, not just in Syria, but elsewhere in the Middle East too, noting that he does not consider Christians just as a "minority", but rather an important and integral part of the Syrian society.Bishop Hanna also said that he received negative reactions from both the Palestinians and the Israelis because of his meeting with Assad and his supportive position on Syria, and as regards Israel, also for his role in the case of Al Aqsa mosque, saying that all this may cause his arrest or deportation, adding that none of this will deter him from his positions on Palestine and the Arab world issues, noting that conspirators against Syria are conspirators against Palestine as well.Some, however, objected to his presence inside the Al Aqsa mosque because of his position on Syria.He pointed out one cannot talk about Palestine without talking about Muslims and Christians together, stressing that unity of the Palestinian people is the most important step to achieve freedom.