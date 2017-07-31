© AFP

Venezuela's national electoral body announced Sunday evening that 8,089,320 people had participated in the day's National Constituent Assembly (ANC) elections.Shortly before midnight, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena revealed that turnout in elections to choose delegates to the body tasked with rewriting Venezuela's constitution was 41.5 percent."The balance of the day is extremely positive, because as we always say, peace won out, and when peace wins, Venezuela wins," she declared on national television.Speaking from the Plaza Bolivar in Caracas shortly after the CNE announcement, President Nicolas Maduro hailed the large vote total as indicative of the new body's legitimacy."The National Constituent Assembly is born with a great popular legitimacy," he affirmed.Sunday's turnout likewise exceeds the participation in the 1999 consultative referendum on whether to convene a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution, which stood at 37.65 percent.While the vast majority of the ANC's 545 delegates were elected on Sunday, indigenous assemblies will convene this coming Tuesday in order to choose their eight representatives.