Tens of thousands of hackers from around the world were granted access to US voting machines at the Def Con convention in Las Vegas and tested them for hours to find vulnerabilities.On Friday, Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas was packed with hackers from around the world, where they studied and practiced hacking everything from Twitter accounts to self-driving cars, during the annual Def Con convention.This was the first year in the convention's 25-year history that included an interactive area on voting machines."We encourage you to do stuff that if you did on election day they would probably arrest you," Matt Blaze, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and one of the event's organizers, said, according to Reuters Jake Braun, a former White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security and another one of the event's organizers, told Reuters that"There's been a lot of claims that our election system is unhackable. That's BS," Braun said.Over the weekend, hackers have the opportunity to tinker with voting machines that are still used in US elections. Hackers have the freedom to test how the machines can be manipulated remotely or physically through their hardware.According to the official Twitter page of the event,Hackers also posted updates thatAt one point, the organizers set up a competition, splitting the group into a blue team that defended a mock Board of Elections network and voter registration database, and a red team that attempted to breach them.Hackers at the event also heard from security experts and others who are working to keep election systems safe from outside influence.Blaze said that he hopes the event will also raise awareness about the vulnerabilities of voting machines, and the need for more security."You never know what that kind of a spark will ignite. My hope is that we'll see a broadening of the community of people interesting in improving the security of our election system," Blaze said, according to USA Today