© Patrizia Lapatty Bersani
For us this is one of the most fascinating types of lightning, beyond rare, its so rare that many people disbelieve. We receive only 1-2 reports per year in Europe and this is the 2nd one we have seen in 2017.

Observed in Italy around 1:30AM in Bergamo 14th July during severe warned storms (STA) on map... immediately after the strong pulsing glow came a very strong smell of sulphur, a common trait with ball lightning reports.

No sign of fire the following morning and this occurred some 2-3 meters above the tree tops on a hillside in front of the observers home.


Thank you Patrizia Lapatty Bersani for the info, video and time given. Simply amazing!