The Syrian army captured the strategic town of Maskana as the last ISIL stronghold in Aleppo province.Following clashes with ISIL terrorists in Eastern Aleppo, the Syrian army captured tens of villages and towns in areas surrounding the key Maskana town and eventually forced a large number of terrorists in Maskana to retreat towards Raqqa.Meantime, the engineering units of the Syrian army also cleared these regions of hundreds of mines, bombs and IEDs left behind by the terrorists.The army troops also managed to seize control over the water pumping stations and electricity generators of the region and also regained control over the mountains along the Maskana-Raqqa road.A military sources said following the liberation of Maskana as ISIL's last bastion in Eastern Aleppo, it seems that ISIL's presence in the province has come to end and the Syrian troops have practically ended the Takfiri terrorists' presence in the province.Meantime, a battlefield source said that in view of the geographical location of Maskana which links Eastern Aleppo to Badiyeh (desert), the Syrian army will most probably move towards Badiyeh and other army units will also move towards the Eastern countryside of Hama province to help the Syrian soldiers in the newly-started military operations in the region.Syria's state media said on Saturday that over 1,200 ISIL terrorists have been killed and hundreds more have been wounded in the ongoing operation of the Syrian army in Eastern Aleppo that has resulted in the liberation of tens of towns and villages so far.The Syrian state news agency said that the army soldiers engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL and drove them out of the villages of al-Eisalan, al-Qar, Maskana wheat silos, al-Aajouziyeh, al-Mahmoudiyeh, al-Feisaliyeh and al-Tayebeh today.It reported that the army men's fresh operation in Eastern Aleppo has resulted in the liberation of 22 villages and farms and the killing of over 1,200 ISIL terrorists, adding that hundreds more have also been wounded in the clashes.The agency added that 10 senior commanders, including Abu Hazifi Libya'yee, the commander of ISIL in Eastern Aleppo are among the terrorists killed in the recent operation.In the meantime, 12 command posts, 101 military vehicles, 4 tanks, 2 BMP vehicles and 7 cannons of ISIL have also been destroyed.Military sources said earlier today that the army troops continued their anti-ISIL operation to recapture the strategic town of Maskana in Eastern Aleppo and managed to take back 10 villages and regions, adding that the pro-government forces have gained control over the Raqqa-Maskana highway.The sources said that the army men engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL and drove them out of the villages of Doweirineh, al-Balisiyeh, Um Hajra, al-Morteza al-Qadimiyeh and al-Sharideh in Eastern Aleppo.The sources went on to say that the army arrived at the Raqqa-Maskana highway and imposed control over the highway after liberating the said villages.The army units also pushed ISIL back from the village of Rasm al-Qazal North of Maskana and the villages of al-Kalateh, Um Rojol, al-Mawaniyeh, al-Khefeh and Khirbet al-Fakhah South and South-West of the town of Jubb al-Homam in Eastern Aleppo.In the meantime, the Russian fighter jets pounded ISIL's positions in the village of al-Joweim East of Aleppo and in the neighborhoods of al-Badou, al-Rehaniyeh and Kajali in Maskana city.