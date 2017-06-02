Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

The birth control pill was introduced in the US in 1960 and now over 100 million women worldwide use this method of birth control. It's widely hailed as a landmark for feminism and women's reproductive freedom but is there a dark side? Despite its widespread use for nearly 60 years and fact that it is considered safe, hormonal birth control has a frighteningly long list of side effects -- some of them deadly.On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show we discussed the history of birth control and contraception as well as the hormonal, physical, and mental havoc they can wreak (including some you wouldn't expect). Don't take that pill! There are safe and natural alternatives.Join us for our lively discussion and stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she talks about detoxification for pets.01:45:11