On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show we discussed the history of birth control and contraception as well as the hormonal, physical, and mental havoc they can wreak (including some you wouldn't expect). Don't take that pill! There are safe and natural alternatives.
Join us for our lively discussion and stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she talks about detoxification for pets.
