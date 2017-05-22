A polar bear and two cubs ready to spring into the ice-cold waters
All the stories of low Arctic sea ice seem to be exaggerated as there is record sea ice off Newfoundland even with incredible pack ice 12 polar bears came ashore, a rarity and were put down by game officials as the danger to the public. Sea ice is not at record lows as they would have you believe, so much ice is there that now they are trying to confuse you with "Young Sea Ice" , hey sea ice is sea ice. It still has albedo effect and our planet has begin to cool. The mini ice age is here and intensifying.


