Snow covers an outdoor cafe in Holmenkollen, Oslo, Norway, on May 11, 2017
A rare May snowfall hit Norway's capital city overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, and, in some parts of the city, it was the first time in 50 years that there was that much snowfall.

In the Tryvann area north of Oslo, 40 cm of snow was registered, according to newspaper. Aftenposten

Snow also fell in Oslo's Blindern area, where the main campus of the University of Oslo is located.

"Snow was registered at Blindern in May only once before. It happened in 1967," meteorologist Terje Alsvik Walloe told Aftenposten.

On Wednesday, the thermometer did not go above 3.1 degrees in Blindern, marking the lowest temperature ever measured on the same date in Oslo.


"It is exceptional that it is so cold and there is so much snow now in May. This is the combination of cold air and precipitation all the time, which has kept the temperature down," explained Alsvik Walloe.

Source: Xinhua