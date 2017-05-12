A rare May snowfall hit Norway's capital city overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, and, in some parts of the city, it was the first time in 50 years that there was that much snowfall.In the Tryvann area north of Oslo,, according to newspaper. AftenpostenSnow also fell in Oslo's Blindern area, where the main campus of the University of Oslo is located.On Wednesday, the thermometer did not go above 3.1 degrees in Blindern, marking the lowest temperature ever measured on the same date in Oslo.On Wednesday, the thermometer did not go above 3.1 degrees in Blindern, marking the lowest temperature ever measured on the same date in Oslo.This is the combination of cold air and precipitation all the time, which has kept the temperature down," explained Alsvik Walloe.Source: Xinhua