Billionaire globalist and altogether controversial figure,— purely for personal reasons — in what critics sayFor those who skimmed that first sentence, yes, that's Billion — with an emphatic capital "B."FOX News reports the 86-year-old financier and manager of a global network of nonprofitsBSGR states in the suit, "as there washe had in Guinea."Despite Soros' often contentious dealings and reputation as a pompous busybody, last month's filing in New York Federal Court has thus far largely escaped the spotlight."Companies controlled by Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz sued fellow billionaire George Soros, claiming he cost them at least $10 billion through athat stripped them ofand other business opportunities around the world," Bloomberg reported to ensure BSG Resources Ltd. lost the rights to the Simandou deposit in April 2014, BSGR said in a complaint filed [April 14] in Manhattan federal court."Interestingly, as opposed to innumerable civilians directly affected by Soros' notoriously shady string-pulling — who claimbilked them of at least as many billions as claimed."To Soros, Steinmetz's success, as well as his active, passionate promotion of Israeli life, business and culture are anathema," the lawsuit states.Steinmetz was arrested in December 2016 overon Simandou — but those charges had been based on "fabricated reports by Soros-funded companies," BSGR explains in its suit.Bloomberg notes the fourth wife of the former president of Guinea, "who implicated BSGR and Steinmetz, received $50,000 from an adviser to President Alpha Conde and $80,000 from an 'agent or affiliate of Soros,' according to the complaint."States the lawsuit, "Soros's financial clout gave himwhich he then thoroughly abused" — andsince the obscenely wealthy globalist stood to gain nothing economically in the Western African nation.from the untapped Simandou is thought to be of the highest grade in the industry, with reserves estimated to comprise over two billion tons — making this legal brawl among tycoons a matter of grave financial consequence — at least, to those other than Soros.had not led the company to take direct action until now. In its complaint, "BSGR alleges that Soros was driven by a grudge dating back to 1998 around a business in Russia and his alleged hostility towards Israel."Indeed, accusations the Hungarian-American regularly— when the contrary tends to be true.Among many other entities,— an umbrella over multiple ostensively beneficial organizations —Even officials from his homeland of Hungary affirm this, as top education official, Minister of Human Capacities Zoltan Balog, asserting recently, as quoted by FOX. "We are committed to use all legal means at our disposal to stop pseudo-civil society spy groups such as the ones funded by George Soros."Soros reaches deep into personal financial reserves during U.S. elections, often spendingin every level, from District Attorneys to presidential hopefuls — and frequently bequeaths millions to contenders on both sides of the aisle. In fact, politics will be central to BSGR's case against him, as theafter it sided with the billionaire on the bribery issue.J. Christian Adams, former Obama-era DOJ attorney, told FOX the system had been 'at Soros' beck and call,' noting he had beenAdams told the outlet, "Soros' organizations in the U.S. were instrumental in shaping DOJ policy under the Obama administration.A spokesperson for Soros told FOX the lawsuit is a diversionary tactic for the company, as BSGR only wishes to deflect from its own wrongdoing.Whatever the ultimate outcome of the BSGR lawsuit, it's clear the planet can no longer stomach the parlor game attitude Soros effects when meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations, entities, and individuals.In the Age of Information, and with the wealth of information available online, bottomless pockets like Soros' can no longer pull puppet strings without someone, somewhere taking notice -- and moving to sever the ties for good.Claire Bernish began writing as an independent, investigative journalist in 2015, with works published and republished around the world. Claire's particular areas of interest include U.S. foreign policy, analysis of international affairs, and everything pertaining to transparency and thwarting censorship.