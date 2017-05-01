CO2 levels are now almost the lowest in more than 500 million years.

Using data from the NOAA and even the IPCC, it turns out that CO2 levels were as much as 15 times higher than 400 ppm in the past, and notably, this was long before the Industrial Revolution. In fact, plants across the planet today are starving for CO2. This rational, science-based explanation completely DEBUNKS the false "climate change" narrative on carbon dioxide.

The video points out that CO2 levels today are almost the lowest they've ever been in the entire known history of our planet.

Thanks to Stephen Bird for this video