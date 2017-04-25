Russia is providing electricity to the Lugansk People's Republics as humanitarian aid in the aftermath of Kiev cutting off power lines. The level of electricity consumption has been maintained, a source familiar with the situation has told journalists.The Ministry of Energy and Coal of Ukraine and the Energorynok State Enterprise halted the supply of electricity and power to the republic at midnight on April 25, 2017.The head of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Lugansk People's Republic, Sergey Ivanushkin, announced on Tuesday that on April 24th at 23:41 Kiev had halted electricity line from the Kirova thermal power plant of 220 kW and from the Mikhailovka thermal power plant line of 330 kW which runs across the territory of the LPR.On Tuesday, electricity supplies to the Lugansk People's Republics enterprises and population were ensured thanks to Russia and despite the cessation of supply from the territory controlled by Kiev, the source said.