"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem?" Trump said on Twitter.The tweet comes just as US security advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster stated that "all options are on the table for North Korea," during his visit to Afghanistan.Earlier this month, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Beijing has already started applying pressure on Pyongyang, refusing coal imports from North Korea.It comes as North Korea's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the North would be building up its nuclear potential until the US stops its "nuclear blackmail," in an interview with Russian media."Since the 1950s, the US has been constantly threatening our country, and blackmailing it with nuclear weapons, and the [43rd US President's] Bush administration declared us an 'axis of evil', and underlined their state policy not to acknowledge our regime, and included our country on the list of preventive nuclear strikes," Kim Yong-ho, deputy for the first European department at the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said as quoted by RIA Novosti.the diplomat added.