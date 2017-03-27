Aliens have visited Earth multiple times and will quarantine the entire human race, according to incredible claims by a leading scientist.Nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman said extraterrestrials have repeatedly visited our planet but have no intention of revealing themselves just yet.The Canada-based expert said there "was not a shadow of a doubt" aliens had come to Earth but that it is being covered-up my governments and security services around the world.The 82-year-old is a leading figure in the Ufologist community and has previously worked on numerous highly classified projects for American aerospace corporation McDonnell Douglas.He told Daily Star Online: "We have enough to prove without a shadow of a doubt that Planet Earth is being visited [by aliens]."This is kept from people because who would want the world in upheaval? There would be mass panic and distress."If they (the aliens) want to make themselves known, it's easy - they will."He believes there is a wealth of evidence that aliens exist, citing examples where the CIA has released redacted documents of UFO sightings.But Mr Friedman thinks the reason they have remained hidden is to eventually quarantine humans on Earth and stop them from attempting to colonise space."I think they are here. I think they are here to quarantine us, keep us from going out there."With our track record - we're evil," he added.His comments come as billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk continues towards his plan to build a giant civilisation on Mars in the next couple of decades.But as well as not causing panic among the general public, Mr Friedman thinks reports of crashed spaceships and UFO sightings are also hushed up for another reason.He said: "The first country to replicate [alien] technology will rule the roost if they can build it."It's political too - the US says 'are we ready to put out anything if the Russians don't or the Chinese don't."Mr Friedman, who has written extensively on Aliens and UFOS, has described this culture of secrecy as the world's "Cosmic Watergate" - a reference to the President Nixon cover-up scandal in the 1970s.