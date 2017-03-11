Kiev has cut off water supplies to the Lugansk People's Republic, the Ministry of Communications of the LPR has reported.Water supplies from the Western Filtration and Pumping Station were cut off at 3:00 A.M. Although Kiev has said such is the result of an industrial accident, the LPR says that no official documents confirming such have been provided.The water station in question is on Ukrainian territory and supplies water to Pervomaysk, Stakhanov, Kirovsk, Bryanka, Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Krasny Luch, and Antratsit.LPR authorities have warned that changes in water delivery schedules will be implemented in connection with this incident.This is not the first time that Ukraine has used water as a weapon against the Donbass republics. Earlier this week, on March 6th, Ukraine cut off supplies from the Petrovsky Pumping Station which supplies water to Slavyanoserbsk and Lugansk.