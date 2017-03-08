Edward Snowden
Edward Snowden has tweeted his response to WikiLeaks' massive dump of confidential documents surrounding CIA hacking tools, describing it as "genuinely a big deal."

Snowden, who has lived in exile since he blew the lid off the scale of National Security Agency surveillance in 2013, has been pouring through the cache of more than 8,000 documents, saying that they "show iOS/Android are what got hacked - a much bigger problem."


The former NSA employee is also convinced that the revelations exposed in this latest massive WikiLeaks dump are genuine, tweeting that only a cleared insider could know the names of programs and offices used by the agency.

The whistleblower also claims that this is the first public evidence that the United States government is secretly paying to keep US software unsecured.