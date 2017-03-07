1. President Trump is the world's biggest liar (according to his foes).



And...



2. President Trump now has direct access to more national secrets than any other living human being.

The other day, President Trump declared that "President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"Then the world went nuts.Yet we know General Flynn was in Trump Tower when his conversation with the Russian diplomat were recorded.Does that means Flynn was "wiretapped"?No. But it might mean the person on the other end was. And we already know he was.Does it mean Trump Tower was "wiretapped"?No. But it might mean that the person on the other end was. And we already know he was.And what does "wiretapping" even mean in a world in which all communications are recorded routinely? if the government records you routinely, and then it decides to look at some of those records, with a court order or without, has any "wiretapping" happened? I don't think so.And what does it mean to say "Obama was tapping"? Does it mean he directly ordered it, or does he just have to wonder aloud how awesome it would be if someone did it? We expect presidents to have deniability about the spooky stuff because we watch television shows and that makes us smart.. But this story did make me laugh when I realized we find ourselves in the following fun situation:And that means fun.This wiretapping situation shows us how much fun it will be. Six months ago, if Trump made a hard-to-believe claim about something that is also hard to verify, the country would assume he was lying, incorrect, or negotiating. Now, if he says something hard-to-believe, such as the recent wiretapping claim, you have to wonder if the President knows something you don't. Because he knows a lot of somethings you don't.If history is our guide, this odd situation, in which the most famous "liar" in the world also has access to the world's best secrets, will be more entertaining than dangerous. We're seeing that entertainment now. Trump can make any claim about hard-to-verify situations and we'll all have to wonder if he knows something we don't.. My movie is more of a comedy. And you could not write a better comedy than one in which the biggest "liar" in the world is in charge of the biggest secrets in the world.Mmm, popcorn.