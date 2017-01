"The America First Committee is something that means a specific thing in this country. To repurpose it now, not that far down the historical path, it's hard. It's hard to hear."

As Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony came to a close, Rachel Maddow commented that America's new president struck an alarming note through much of his speech earlier today.Trump used his speech to talk about his "America First" mantra and his various campaign promises to lead America into a new order. Even so, Trump did talk at length about the nation's problems, and Maddow reacted by noting the contrast between Trump and the more optimistic, hopeful speeches of former president Barack Obama., and she used the isolationist America First Committee as her prime example.After Maddow's commentary, Chris Matthews praised the imagery Trump used about rejuvenating America, though Nicolle Wallace said the inaugural address was "unnecessarily dark" for the occasion.