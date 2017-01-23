Trump used his speech to talk about his "America First" mantra and his various campaign promises to lead America into a new order. Even so, Trump did talk at length about the nation's problems, and Maddow reacted by noting the contrast between Trump and the more optimistic, hopeful speeches of former president Barack Obama.
"It was militant and it was dark," Maddow said. "The crime, the gangs, the drugs, this 'American carnage,' disrepair, decay. You can't imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that."
Maddow went on to say that Trump's speech was reminiscent of nationalistic trends in America around WWII, and she used the isolationist America First Committee as her prime example.
"The America First Committee is something that means a specific thing in this country. To repurpose it now, not that far down the historical path, it's hard. It's hard to hear."After Maddow's commentary, Chris Matthews praised the imagery Trump used about rejuvenating America, though Nicolle Wallace said the inaugural address was "unnecessarily dark" for the occasion.
Rachel Maddow compares Trump inauguration to Hitler's rise to powerAs Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony came to a close, Rachel Maddow commented that America's new president struck an alarming note through much of his speech earlier today. Trump used his...