Now ANNA News, a very active Russian-language news service based in Abkhazia, has visited the men in Aleppo and produced a 25 minute reportage.
Some highlights:
- Their job is to provide security for the Russian sappers clearing mines and unexploded ordnance.
-
They are also tasked with cordoning off explosives-infested areas to prevent civilian casualties and guarding Russian mobile hospitals.
- They're mainly Sunni, but they also have a Budhist, Shia and Orthodox Christians. Commander says "we've got 4 nationalities and 4 confessions" but "we're first of all Russian citizens and in service of the Russian army".
- A Russian soldier says they were welcome by the city's residents and do not mistrust them. (Appropriately they wear brightly-colored berets rather than helmets.)
- At one point in the video Russians demand the reluctant Syrians bury the corpse of a believed al-Qaeda (Jabhat al-Nusra) fighter, ("Jabhat al-Nusra are people too.")k
- Aside from the Russian command in Syria they also send daily reports to Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov.
- The ommander believes they were sent because as Chechens they are close by faith and traditions and can better understand and relate to Syrians.
- He also says the locals initially had a very bad image of Chechens based on jihadis that came before them, and are surprised when they learn the 'Russians' in red berets are Chechen as well.
