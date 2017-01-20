© Vladimir Vyatkin / Sputnik



Russia's Constitutional Court has ruled that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decision to order compensation of over $2 billion to former Yukos shareholders violates the Russian constitution and cannot be executed.The judge also noted that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had ordered the compensation to be repaid from the Russian state budget - the same budget which had been hugely underfinanced because of the Yukos tax evasion schemes that had eventually led to the company's dissolution.he said.At the same time, the court chairman said that the European system for protection of human rights was of fundamental value, and that it would be best if Russian authorities and the European court found a compromise.However, the ruling also specifies that these payments cannot be made from the Russian budget or from sales of Russian state property. Instead, it advises the use of any Yukos finances that remain in foreign bank accounts.In July 2014, the ECHR ordered Russia to pay €1.9 billion ($2.03 billion at current rate) in compensation and legal expenses to former shareholders of oil giant Yukos, which was dissolved in 2007 after several top managers and key owners - including CEO Mikhail Khodorkovsky - were jailed for tax evasion.The Constitutional Court subsequently considered the request and established that no international treaty or convention could take precedence over national sovereignty, and that decisions by the ECHR should be upheld only when they do not contradict basic Russian law.In December 2015, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill allowing the Constitutional Court to overrule the decisions of international courts if such decisions contradict the principle of supremacy of the Russian Constitution.Upon such consideration, the Constitutional Court can allow the decision to be executed in Russia, in full or in part, or ban its execution - also in full or in part. A ban would automatically cancel any national acts allowing the execution of the unconstitutional ruling.