"On Saturday, Imran Datsayev, a highly dangerous terrorist, was detained. He had managed to escape during a special operation in the village of Geldagan earlier," Kadyrov wrote on Sunday.Security forces managed to capture the suspect alive. He is now being questioned and has been naming his accomplices and weapons sources, Kadyrov wrote.The entire terrorist group has now been eliminated, with over 50 militants taken to police stations in the region, the Chechen republic's head said.In mid-December, a group of gunmen attacked police in downtown Grozny.Two months earlier, security forces killed eight militants in a shootout in which four policemen were injured, the local Interior Ministry said in a statement.