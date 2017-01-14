The new NIST theory and experiments, described in the Jan. 12, 2017, issue of Nature, showed that aor packet of energy, lower than ordinarily predicted by quantum physics. The new technique theoretically could bethe temperature at which matter is devoid of nearly all energy and motion, NIST scientists said."The colder you can get the drum, the better it is for any application," said NIST physicist John Teufel, who led the experiment."The results were a complete surprise to experts in the field," Teufel's group leader and co-author José Aumentado said. "It's a very elegant experiment that will certainly have a lot of impact."The drum, 20 micrometers in diameter and 100 nanometers thick, is embedded in a superconducting circuit designed so that the drum motion influences the microwaves bouncing inside a hollow enclosure known as an electromagnetic cavity. Microwaves are a form of electromagnetic radiation, so they are in effect a form of invisible light, with a longer wavelength and lower frequency than visible light.analogous to the musical pitch that a water-filled glass will sound when its rim is rubbed with a finger or its side is struck with a spoon.NIST scientists previously cooled the quantum drum to its lowest-energy "ground state," or one-third of one quantum. They used aThis tone drives electrical charge in the circuit to make the drum beat.which naturally match the higher resonance frequency of the cavity. These photons leak out of the cavity as it fills up. EachThis is the same idea as laser cooling of individual atoms, first demonstrated at NIST in 1978 and now widely used in applications such atomic clocks.The latest NIST experimentThese quantum fluctuations limit the lowest temperatures that can be reached with conventional cooling techniques. The NIST team used a special circuit to generate microwave photons that were, which reduced inadvertent heating of the drum.Teufel said. "We are squeezing the light at a 'magic' level -- in a very specific direction and amount -- to make perfectly correlated photons with more stable intensity. These photons are both fragile and powerful."The NIST theory and experiments indicate that squeezed light removes the generally accepted cooling limit, Teufel said. This includes objects that are large or operate at low frequencies, which are the most difficult to cool.The drum might be used in applications such as hybrid quantum computers combining both quantum and mechanical elements, Teufel said. A hot topic in physics research around the world, quantum computers could theoretically solve certain problems considered intractable today.The research was supported in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.