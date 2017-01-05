© CNN.com
Izmir car bomb explosion
A police officer and a courthouse employee have been killed in an explosion outside Izmir courthouse in western Turkey. The governor of Izmir said that initial findings suggest Kurdish PKK militants were behind the attack.

Reuters reports that two suspected attackers have been killed following clashes with police. Dogan News Agency reports that a search has begun for a third suspect, citing the state-run Andalou agency. Five other people were injured in the blast, according to the governor of Izmir, Erol Ayyildiz.



The news outlet reports that a car bomb exploded right in front of the flag near the courthouse, causing damage to several vehicles. Police officers are believed to be among the injured, according to Dogan. The governor of Izmir has confirmed the deaths of a police officer and a courthouse employee, and said five people were injured in the attack, some critically.

He said the attackers were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenades. Initial investigations suggest the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were responsible for the attack, according to the governor.


The secretary general of the city municipality, Bugra Gokce, confirmed to CNN Turk that the explosion was caused by a car bomb. The carpark was reserved for prosecutors and judges, according to CNN Turk. A temporary media gag order has been issued on the attack, according toHurriyet.

The suspected terror attack comes less than a week after 39 people were shot dead on New Year's Eve at a nightclub in Istanbul. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkish officials say they have established the identity of the gunman, but have not released his name. The man, who is thought to be of Uyghur ethnicity, according to Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak, is still at large.