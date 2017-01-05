Puppet Masters
Russia ready to sell 'sophisticated' arms to Manila after foreign policy u-turn
Sputnik
Wed, 04 Jan 2017 14:10 UTC
While Russia will operate "in full compliance with international law," Khovaev said that Russia is "ready to supply small arms and light weapons, some aeroplanes, helicopters, submarines, and many, many other weapons. Sophisticated weapons. Not the second-hand ones."
Duterte has made good on his promise to weaken ties with Washington after welcoming Russian warships for unprecedented navy-to-navy maritime exercises between Moscow and Manila. Russian Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov indicated that the war games would focus on two scenarios most likely to destabilize the region's waters, maritime piracy and terrorism.
Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's pivot from ties with the US launched into overdrive in October 2016, when he said in a speech that US President Barack Obama to "go to hell" for treating the country "like a doormat."
From the deck of the anti-submarine cruiser Admiral Tributs, Khovaev emphasized a stronger Moscow-Manila bond did not have to be at the expense of souring ties with Washington, suggesting that economic cooperation can bring mutual benefits to the parties involved, and diversifying one's foreign partners is simply smart economics. "It's not a choice between these partners and those ones. Diversification means preserving and keeping old traditional partners and getting new ones. So Russia is ready to become a new reliable partner and close friend of the Philippines," he said.
The Ambassador also expressed that Russia does not intend to "interfere" with Manila's relations to its "traditional partners," a clear nod to Washington, which once held the Philippines as a territory before allowing Manila to engage in self-rule.
But Washington has its own share of problems with the outspoken Filipino leader. US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), ranking member of the powerful Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, denied the sale of 26,000 automatic M4 assault rifles to the Philippines, as a punitive measure for the state-sanctioned killings of thousands of Filipinos, after they were accused of using illegal drugs.
Duterte shot back: "look at these monkeys. The 26,000 firearms we wanted to buy, they don't want to sell," before saying he would look to Beijing and Moscow to expand Manila's arsenal.
Since Duterte rose to power on June 30, 2016, conservative estimates suggest that over 2,300 people have been killed at the hands of Filipino police officers or vigilantes, in connection with Duterte's bid to eliminate narcotics use by simply killing all of those thought to be involved, whether proven or not.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Snowstorm moves across west into Rocky Mountains
- Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live
- Russia ready to sell 'sophisticated' arms to Manila after foreign policy u-turn
- Western hypocrisy of 'let's blame Russia for everything' is hard to stomach
- Preparing for Trump? US Congressman to lead Congressional delegation to Russia
- Sudden 20% fuel price hike causes protests & looting across Mexico
- Sundogs create the illusion of 3 suns over Minnesota
- Ick! Orkin entomologist claims more bed bugs in the US than ever before
- Teen sues cop who tackled her and city for $5mn for excessive force used at McKinney pool party
- At least 8 killed and hundreds evacuated due to floods in Bolivia
- Macy's to close 68 Stores and cut over 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
- Dolphin found dead on Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Lightning strikes kill 2 girls, burn 2 more in Zimbabwe
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured (UPDATES)
- 2016 saw highest natural disaster losses in four years at $175 billion
- The times are changing: Assange goes on FOX News and destroys the Russia hack conspiracy theory
- WikiLeaks issues ultimatum to CNN — Air 1-hour exposé on plot to defame Assange — Or be sued
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- Russia ready to sell 'sophisticated' arms to Manila after foreign policy u-turn
- Western hypocrisy of 'let's blame Russia for everything' is hard to stomach
- Preparing for Trump? US Congressman to lead Congressional delegation to Russia
- WikiLeaks issues ultimatum to CNN — Air 1-hour exposé on plot to defame Assange — Or be sued
- Senate Minority Leader Schumer: Trump "dumb" for crossing CIA - "they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you"
- How I Came to Understand the CIA
- The CIA, Organized Crime, the Media and Elections
- A well-kept open secret: Washington is behind India's brutal experiment of abolishing most cash
- Paul Craig Roberts: Can Trump fix the economy in 2017?
- The cruel experiments of Israel's arms industry
- Elite Privilege: IMF Director Chrstine Lagarde convicted of negligence by French court yet faces no discipline and keeps her job
- Western media ignores return of peace and rebuilding in Aleppo
- Norman Finkelstein: In UN abstention Obama changed his policy on Israeli settlements, making them a war crime
- Republican elite embarrassed as Trump stops gutting of ethics office with a tweet
- Was the Tu-154 crash a covert NATO operation?
- Pence: Trump promises 'day one' action against Obama executive orders
- Murdoch backlash: Press regulation and control shouldn't be left to a 'vindictive tycoon'
- FakeNews Fallout: WikiLeaks Suing CNN For Defamation
- 'Pro-Israel' hawks a detriment to both US and Israel
- Slovakia's PM calls on EU leaders to stop referendum 'adventures' - 'hazardous to EU and euro'
- Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live
- Sudden 20% fuel price hike causes protests & looting across Mexico
- Ick! Orkin entomologist claims more bed bugs in the US than ever before
- Teen sues cop who tackled her and city for $5mn for excessive force used at McKinney pool party
- Macy's to close 68 Stores and cut over 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured (UPDATES)
- The times are changing: Assange goes on FOX News and destroys the Russia hack conspiracy theory
- Credit ripoff: Two major US credit reporting bureaus fined for deceptive marketing practices
- Germany arrests acquaintance who dined with Berlin Christmas attacker
- Man stabs nearly a dozen children in Chinese kindergarten
- IDF soldier who killed immobile Palestinian assailant convicted of manslaughter (UPDATE)
- Two injured after gunmen attack restaurant in Istanbul
- Psychopath: Man confesses to killing lover, told detectives he planned to eat victim's penis and cut his head off
- Aeroflot A321 skids off runway in Kaliningrad, Russia; passenger evacuations
- Almost a quarter of Brits admit to spying on their partner's cellphones
- Obama admin's new transgender care rule under a pile-up of lawsuits
- Man threatens to bomb Walmart for booze & bullets with IS explosives
- Hundred injured as train derails at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal
- Carnival Cruises touts creepy monitoring "jewelry" that tracks vacation choices
- Scores killed in New Year's weekend terror attacks in Iraq
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- DNA from 2,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls changes known history
- The world's most ancient crown was found, dates back to the copper age
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- Researchers discover new pharaonic tomb in Egypt
- The Christmas storm of 1916 which struck New Orleans
- Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocolypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Scientists uncover clues in memory consolidation
- High-tech refrigerators, washing machines to be used in criminal investigations
- Northern Lights' Festive Show Captured in Stunning NASA Image
- Skeptical climate scientists coming in from the cold
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- Experimental brain cancer treatment injects 'biological assassin' cells into brain that 'seek and destroy' cancerous cells
- NASA's Near-Earth Object hunting mission spots a Comet and a body that's 'either a Comet or an asteroid'
- Dr. Jim Kozubek warns that gene editing could wipe out future generations of geniuses
- Comet 45P to make New Year's Eve Northern Hemisphere appearance
- Snowstorm moves across west into Rocky Mountains
- Sundogs create the illusion of 3 suns over Minnesota
- At least 8 killed and hundreds evacuated due to floods in Bolivia
- Dolphin found dead on Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- Lightning strikes kill 2 girls, burn 2 more in Zimbabwe
- 2016 saw highest natural disaster losses in four years at $175 billion
- U.S. had more floods in 2016 than any year since records began in 1980
- 6 killed as storms, tornadoes & floods sweep southeast US leaving trail of destruction (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Fishing guide photographs dead sperm whale in Louisiana lake
- Heavy snow, winds, leave 16,000 households in Poland without power
- Severe winter weather warnings stop trains throughout Austria
- Rare M3.9 earthquake hits Sydney, Australia; Government urges calm
- Eastern brown snake found consuming python in Ipswich, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills man in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh
- Up to 32 inches of snow in 1.5 days for Longmont, Colorado
- Rare whale found dead at Island Beach State Park, New Jersey
- 3.9 magnitude tremor strikes off UK coast - biggest quake for nearly a decade
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Fiji
- Mysterious 'boom' shakes homes in Connecticut
- These seabirds are choking on a plastic ocean
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- Coming soon: Vaccines against painkiller drugs
- New scientific study debunks biotech's 'substantially equivalent' argument
- France suspends sales of vitamin D following death of baby given liquid supplement Uvesterol D
- New study: No proof diet drinks help with weight loss
- Doctors warn against sticking Q-tips in your ears
- "Asbestos of the Sky" - The Aviation Industry's Darkest Coverup
- The eye's role in circadian rhythm entrainment
- Do Your Research! New Year's 'Detox' Lands Woman in the ER
- Soil depletion and the decline in nutritional content of fruits and vegetables
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- The mysterious virus that could cause obesity
- 4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
- The overdose death toll keeps rising
- Euthanasia is not the last stop for mental illness
- 'Lazy Monkeys': Codex Committee condemns 90% of world to poor health
- Vitamin K: An often overlooked nutrient critical for the health of your heart, bones and metabolism
- A simple technique to correct your posture and improve your health and mood
- Unmotivated to exercise? Dopamine could be to blame
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
Quote of the Day
You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.
Recent Comments
has a wide reach and god-awful consequences.
Amazing-The Cops Didn't Shoot First when they found victim wandering, confused. Sad that's a reasonable thing to say. R.C. P.s., The 28 yr career...
Amazon. The days of dressing up to go shopping are gone. Besides.....you can shop online ........save time and gas money.......and get better...
every penny. And that jackass with his barrel roll is something out of Vaudeville.
shaking up the world, eh? i will not be a part of a nation that builds one up, then tears them down when things get scary. china deserves what we...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE