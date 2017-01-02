In his annual New Year's Eve address to the nation, traditionally held a couple of minutes before the Kremlin bells strike midnight, President Putin talks about the year that's been, as well as hopes for the future. He mentions the challenging year that was 2016, as well as the good things that came out of it.Make sure you also check out Putin's very first address to the nation in 1999, where it all began - "To the new Russian Century! - Putin 1999"