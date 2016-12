© RT

Mass graves with dozens of bodies of civilians subjected to brutal torture have been discovered in Aleppo neighborhoods left by militants, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.according to a statement by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov.In addition to the massacres on militant-held territory, the area had been extensively mined: streets, cars, the entrances to buildings andIn one small area, three tanks, two cannons, two multiple rocket launchers and numerous homemade mortars were found.Seven huge warehouses filled with ammunition and supplies were also discovered, Konashenkov said.On December 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said all militants had been evacuated from Aleppo. This came shortly after the Syrian Army declared the entire city free from anti-government armed groups.The Russian military is currently involved in minesweeping the liberated areas and providing humanitarian aid to returning residents. On Friday, a Russian military police battalion arrived to help maintain security.