There is a sense of change in those narrow and desperate alleys of the Baseco slum in the Philippines' capital Manila. For the first time in many years a beautiful, noble lady visited; against all odds she decided to stay. Her name is Hope.

Please do not pass judgments based only on what you read in your own language and especially in English, and from the sources that have been, on so many occasions, so thoroughly discredited. Come by yourself, come and see and listen. Like Venezuela many years ago, what is taking place in the Philippines is 'an unknown territory', an absolutely new concept. Something different and unprecedented, is developing, taking shape. This is like no other revolution that took place before. Do not take part in ridiculing it, do not help to choke it, do not do anything damaging before you come and see for yourself, before you face those pleading eyes of the millions of people who were defenseless and abused for so long and who are all of a sudden standing tall, facing life with great hope and pride.



Do not participate in depriving them of their own country. For the first time, after centuries of brutal colonialism, it is truly theirs. I repeat: for the first time. Now! Do not deprive them of hope: it is all that they have, and it is much more than anything they ever had in decades and centuries.

Who Is President Duterte, Really? Why Does He Swear So Much, Why Does He Insult Everyone, From President Obama To Such Mighty Institutions Like the U.N., the EU, Even the Pope?

He is a Visaya. In Luzon, they speak Tagalog, they are 'well-behaved', and they look down at us. Politically, here we say 'imperialist Manila'. Ironically, Mindanao contributes greatly to Manila's coffers: there is extensive mining here, there are fruit plantations, rice fields; but very little is shared with us, in terms of the budgets. ... And suddenly, here comes a Mayor from Davao, from the South, and he is even speaking the language that they hate. He is angry at the situation in his country, and he is swearing and cursing. It is cultural; after all, he is Visaya! In Manila and abroad, it is all misinterpreted: here you don't swear at somebody; you just swear, period. Yes, he is different. He tells the truth, and he speaks our language.

The US butchered 1/6 of the population more than a century ago, some 1.5 million men, women and children.

'Dynasties' are ruling undemocratically, with an iron fist.

Why Does The West Want To Overthrow Duterte?

Duterte reads a lot, and he admires Hugo Chavez. He is actually holding very similar positions as Chavez. He is strongly critical of Western imperialism in such places as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. He cannot stand how the West is treating his own country. He was always persistent in his anti-imperialist policy. Even as Mayor of Davao he banned all US-Philippine military exercises. The US negotiated; it offered plenty of money. It wanted to build a huge drone base in Mindanao, but Duterte refused.

The trend is clear: away from the West, towards China and Russia. We think that he will soon reach a territorial agreement with China. Plenty of goodwill is now coming from President Xi Jinping. Things are done quietly, but some great concessions are already visible: our fishermen are allowed to return to the disputed area. China is pledging foreign aid, investment, and it is promising to make our railways work again.

Is Duterte Really A Socialist?

When Duterte was a college student, he joined KM, the leftist student organization. He understands the ideology of the left. He also understands the roots of the insurgencies in his country, both Communist and Muslim. He keeps repeating: 'you cannot defeat the insurgency militarily: you have to address socio-economic problems that has led to it.

Social reforms are part of the peace talks. The fact that a Communist leader used to be Duterte's professor is also helping. Duterte introduced a moratorium on land conversions, so the land of the peasants could be preserved for agriculture. Labor is also enjoying many good things. He is bringing an end to short contracts, to so called contractualisation. Basically, the government is trying to make sure that after people get hired, they get benefits, immediately. There are many positive changes taking place in such a short time: environment, social issues, social justice, education, health, housing, science. ...

Is Duterte Really A Mass Murderer?

In Davao, the crime rate was horrible. Generally, in this country, people are so fed-up with crime that they'd support anything ... Duterte encouraged the police to act. He is a lawyer, so he tries to stay within the legal limits. He says: 'If they surrender, bring them in, if they resist, shoot!' More than 5,000 died so far, but who is doing the killings? Often it is vigilantes, motorcycle gangs. ...

Many killings are taking place. ... We can never be sure who actually kills whom, whether for instance some rival drug lords do the killings in order to destroy their competition. In the Philippines we have terrible corruption, and even officers and generals are involved in the drug trade. Police periodically conducts raids, and then recycles captured drugs. Even the BBC interviewed gangs that confirmed the police gave them a list of whom to murder. What makes Duterte so vulnerable is his language, his strong words. What he says is very often misinterpreted.

Here we hate those who are investigating so called extrajudicial killings. They only care about the rights of the suspects. But we, good citizens who have been suffering so much for decades, weren't protected at all, before this President got elected.

Police records show 5,882 people were killed across the country since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office on June 30. Of that number 2,041 drug suspects were killed during police operations from July 1 to December 6, while another 3,841 were killed by unknown gunmen from July 1 to November 30.

Another area of potential Philippine-PRC cooperation is PRC assistance in a crash program to rehabilitate the Philippine drug users who have turned themselves in to the police to avoid getting targeted by the death squads. Though virtually unreported in the Western media, over 700,000 users have turned themselves in.



And they presumably need to get a clean "rehab" chit to live safely in their communities, presenting a major challenge for the Philippines drug rehabilitation infrastructure. Duterte has called on the Philippine military to make base acreage available for additional rehab camps and the first one will apparently be at Camp Ramon Magsaysay. ... There's an amusing wrinkle here.



Magsaysay is the largest military reservation in the Philippines. It is also the jewel in the diadem, I might say, of the five Philippine bases envisioned for US use under EDCA, the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement that officially returned US troops to Philippine bases. It looks like the US military might be sharing Magsaysay with thousands of drug users...and PRC construction workers.

Between the years 1899 and 1913 the United States of America wrote the darkest pages of its history. The invasion of the Philippines, for no other reason than acquiring imperial possessions, prompted a fierce reaction of the Filipino people. 126,000 American soldiers were brought in to quell the resistance. As a result, 400,000 Filipino "insurrectos" died under American fire and one million Filipino civilians died because of the hardship, mass killings and scorched earth tactics carried out by the Americans. In total the American war against a peaceful people who fairly ignored the existence of the Americans until their arrival wiped out 1/6 of the population of the country. One hundred years have passed. Isn't it high time that the USA army, Congress and Government apologised for the horrendous crimes and monstruous sufferings that were inflicted upon the peoples of Filipinas?

He is also re-writing and changing the entire twisted Western narrative.

PH Not A Vassal State: Duterte

The PH is not a vassal state, we have long ceased to be a colony of the US. I do not respond to anybody but to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. Who is he to confront me, as a matter of fact, America has one too many to answer for the misdeeds in this country.

I announce my separation from the United States, both in military but economics also. America has lost now. I've realigned myself in your ideological flow. And maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world: China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way.

We can survive without American money. But you know, America, you might also be put to notice. Prepare to leave the Philippines, prepare for the eventual repeal or the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement... You know, tit for tat. It ain't a one-way traffic. Bye-bye America.

What About Trump?

For me the most meaningful, the most fundamental is the deep and extraordinary warmth in the peoples of the two countries. ...

Who Hates Duterte And Who Is Afraid Of Him?

this is a genuine revolution.