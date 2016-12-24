h/t Patsy Lacey

Earth's temperature to dip but still sizzle in 2017
Meanwhile back in the real world:

20 Dec 2016 - Heavy snowfall in Saudi Arabia - Such snow not seen for many years. Temperature below zero.


19 Dec 2016 - Snow in the Sahara for the first time since 1979

© Express, UK
Snow in the SAHARA: Desert sees snow for the FIRST time in 37 years
18 Dec 2016 - Record low temperatures have been recorded in cities across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota

© Boston Herald
The Latest: Subzero temps set records; warmer weather ahead
16 Dec 2016 - Extreme cold alerts in Mexico
© UNOTV
Emiten alerta en 37 municipios de Sonora por frío extremo
16 Dec 2016 - Heavy snowfall in Morocco


12 Dec 2016 - Record breaking cold in Boston
© MSN Weather
Arctic blasts' icy fingers grasp northeastern United States
19 Dec 2016 - Record breaking snow for Montana
© Independent Record
'That's pretty rare': Helena gets two record-breaking days of snowfall this week
14 Dec 2016 - Heavy snow in Korea

© KBS Korea
Heavy Snow Blankets Gangwon Province
15 Dec 2016 - Heavy snow in Kurdistan

© Iceage Now
Record snowfall in Kurdistan
12 Dec 2016 - Unseasonably cold weather in Australia plays havoc with cherry harvest

© Weather Zone
Australia's cherry season predicted to be expensive after unseasonably cold weather
8 Dec 2016 - Heavy snow in China

© Xin Hua
    
21 Dec 2016 - Not to mention weeks of some of the coldest weather for years in Siberia.
Meanwhile, Northern Hemisphere snow cover during November is at its highest level for more than two decades.

© Rutgers University
Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover Anomalies 1966-2016 November
I can think of many terms to describe the world's weather at the moment, but sizzling would not be one of them!